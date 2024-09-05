Bandits Sign Kyle Buchanan to One-Year Contract

September 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Kyle Buchanan to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Buchanan (5'8", 165 lbs., 10/22/1987) returns for his fourth season with the Bandits after finishing among the team leaders in goals (6th, 23), assists (T-5th, 24) and points (5th, 47) in 18 games in 2023-24. He also added 12 points (7+5) in five playoff games for Buffalo last season.

During his 11-year NLL career, Buchanan has recorded at least 50 points in eight seasons and ranked in the top five on his team in scoring in each of his last 10 seasons. He has only topped 10 penalty minutes once in his career and captured the NLL's Sportsmanship Award in 2015 after completing his second consecutive 18-game season with zero penalty minutes.

The Nepean, Ontario native has 598 points (234+364) in 180 career contests for the Bandits, San Diego Seals, New England Black Wolves, Philadelphia Wings and Washington Stealth. His teams have made the playoffs eight times in his career and Buchanan has registered 70 points (27+43) in 24 career playoff games.

