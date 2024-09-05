Ottawa Black Bears Set Free Agent Camp

September 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears are hosting a Free Agent Camp in the nation's capital, inviting anyone who meets the eligibility criteria to try out for the team. Upon conclusion of Free Agent Camp, at least one individual will be invited to the Ottawa Black Bears main training camp which will run November 1-2, 2024.

Where?

Bell Sensplex Fieldhouse - 1565 Maple Grove Road, Stittsville, ON., K2V 1A3

When?

Saturday, October 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. & 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

AND

Sunday, October 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to participate, players MUST:

Be 21 years of age or older

Have gone undrafted in their first year of draft eligibility

Not be enrolled in a NCAA or NJCAA program for the 2024-25 academic year

Not be under contract with a National Lacrosse League Club

For more information on draft eligibility, visit https://www.nll.com/combine/draft-eligibility/

Equipment

All players must provide their own equipment which must include the following:

A helmet/facemask

Shoulder pads

Rib pads

Gloves

Shorts

Athletic shoes/socks

A lacrosse stick (plastic head with a 40" - 46" alloy handle)

Cleats are NOT permitted on the turf.

Registration is $150, which includes will include fitness testing, two field sessions, and a camp jersey.

Nearby hotels

Brookstreet Hotel - Official hotel partner of the Ottawa Black Bears

525 Legget Drive, Kanata, ON.

Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham

340 Huntmar Drive, Kanata, ON.

Wingate by Wyndham

8600 Campeau Drive, Kanata ON.

All eligible participants will receive an email with registration payment information before September 20, 2024.

