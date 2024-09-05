Ottawa Black Bears Set Free Agent Camp
September 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears News Release
The Ottawa Black Bears are hosting a Free Agent Camp in the nation's capital, inviting anyone who meets the eligibility criteria to try out for the team. Upon conclusion of Free Agent Camp, at least one individual will be invited to the Ottawa Black Bears main training camp which will run November 1-2, 2024.
Where?
Bell Sensplex Fieldhouse - 1565 Maple Grove Road, Stittsville, ON., K2V 1A3
When?
Saturday, October 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. & 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
AND
Sunday, October 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Eligibility Criteria
In order to participate, players MUST:
Be 21 years of age or older
Have gone undrafted in their first year of draft eligibility
Not be enrolled in a NCAA or NJCAA program for the 2024-25 academic year
Not be under contract with a National Lacrosse League Club
For more information on draft eligibility, visit https://www.nll.com/combine/draft-eligibility/
Equipment
All players must provide their own equipment which must include the following:
A helmet/facemask
Shoulder pads
Rib pads
Gloves
Shorts
Athletic shoes/socks
A lacrosse stick (plastic head with a 40" - 46" alloy handle)
Cleats are NOT permitted on the turf.
Registration is $150, which includes will include fitness testing, two field sessions, and a camp jersey.
Nearby hotels
Brookstreet Hotel - Official hotel partner of the Ottawa Black Bears
525 Legget Drive, Kanata, ON.
Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham
340 Huntmar Drive, Kanata, ON.
Wingate by Wyndham
8600 Campeau Drive, Kanata ON.
All eligible participants will receive an email with registration payment information before September 20, 2024.
