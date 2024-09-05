Black Bears Acquire Jacob Dunbar from the San Diego Seals

September 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they have acquired Jacob Dunbar from the San Diego Seals in exchange for defenceman Zack Deaken. The Surrey, British Columbia native has played 12 regular season games over the course of three seasons with the Seals.

The 5'11", 180 lbs. forward played in seven games with the Seals last season. In that span, he tallied eight goals and 12 assists for a 20-point total. In his 12-game career so far, the 23-year-old has totaled 25 points in the form of 10 goals and 15 assists. Dunbar was drafted 13th overall by the Seals in the first round of the 2021 NLL Entry Draft.

Dunbar has also played for the Burnaby Lakers of the Western Lacrosse Association for the past two years. He was selected first overall by the Lakers in the 2023 Western Lacrosse Association Graduating Junior Player Draft. In 32 games with the Lakers, Dunbar has scored 75 goals and 56 assists for a total of 131 career points. In 2023, the right-handed forward was named the WLA's Rookie of the Year after finishing the season with 61 points in 16 games.

"First, I would like to thank Zack for all he has done for the organization, and we wish him the best of luck in San Diego," said Black Bears general manager, Rich Lisk. "In the off season we identified a need on our offense on the right side and acquiring Jacob is a piece we have been wanting. Two years ago, Jacob was the WLA Rookie of the Year and followed that up this year with a 70-point season. He adds, youth, athleticism and scoring and he is a piece we can build with on our right side for the future."

