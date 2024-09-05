Calgary Roughnecks Sign Multiple Free Agents

September 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks have begun the 2024 NLL free agency period by signing free agents Erik Turner and Matthew Abbott, as well as goaltender Cam Macleod to a two-year deal.

MacLeod, a native of Georgetown, ON, joins the Roughnecks after spending two seasons with Panther City Lacrosse Club playing in 20 games with a .755 save percentage. The 25-year-old recorded an 0.860 save percentage for the Edmonton Miners in Senior B this summer, recording 9 assists in 8 games. He went on to backstop the team in the Presidents Cup, finishing 6 games in the National Championship with 6.42 GAA and an 0.853 save percentage. The goaltender was selected 10th overall NLL dispersal draft Monday after trading defenseman Seth Van Schepen to the Georgia Swarm for the pick. The Roughnecks also selected forward Mathieu Gautier with the fifth overall pick and forward Justin Morgan with the 19th pick.

Defensemen Erik Turner and Matthew Abbott join the team after spending time last season with Las Vegas Desert Dogs and San Diego Seals, respectively. Turner, a native of St Albert, AB, has played 31 career games across two seasons, notching 14 points (6g, 8a) and scooping 104 loose balls. Abbott is yet to make his NLL debut after being drafted by the Seals in 2023. He most recently played for the Langley Thunder in the WLA, recording 5 points across the season and going 188-308 at the faceoff (FO% 0.610).

The Roughnecks also inked forward Riley Isaacs to a two-year deal this week, welcoming the Calgary native back after being selected in the sixth round in the 2023 Entry Draft and spending the 2023-24 season as an integral practice roster player for the team.

