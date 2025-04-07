Loud House Set to Host First-Ever Tusk up Games April 13

April 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - When fans enter the LOUD HOUSE Sunday, April 13 during the Colorado Mammoth's final home matchup of the regular season, they'll of course be showered with love and thanks for another ROWDY season of support.

But with this year's Fan Appreciation Night kicking the season off back in November, fans will be engaged in a different capacity during the rare Sunday showdown at Ball Arena.

In a competitive fashion, if you will.

When you've got the LOUDEST fans in lacrosse - Why not let some of your supporters witness what it sounds like to be the heart of the show?

Thus, the organization is excited to introduce the Tusk Up Games!

Think Olympic Games format, but with a Mammoth twist.

Eight lucky contestants will make up Sunday's competition field. Featuring four teams of two competing across four games throughout the evening, the ultimate fan experience will present teams the chance to win a flyaway roundtrip for two courtesy of Southwest Airlines and other great prizes.

Teams will be formed by the organization's ticket sales department, who will select eight of the squad's beloved Season Ticket Members to participate in this one-of-a-kind event.

Featuring a custom-branded Southwest Standings Point System, teams will compete for points in each of the four mini games, with the following allocation in place:

1st Place - 5 points

2nd Place - 4 points

3rd Place - 3 points

4th place - 0 points

Points from the four events will be tallied near the end of the game, with the team earning the most points ultimately declared the first-ever Tusk Up Games Champions.

If a tie-breaking scenario occurs, teams will be asked some Mammoth trivia questions for a chance to seal the deal!

A breakdown of each this year's four Tusk Up Games can be viewed below:

Dizzy Lacrosse Spin and Score Challenge

In this game, fans will put a lacrosse stick on the ground and place their head on the top of the stick. From there, contestants will spin in a circle several times and then run down the field and attempt to shoot a ball into the net. This game will take place on the turf during halftime.

Matching Sock Challenge

Earlier this season, fans will remember Will Malcom's iconic sock trick at the LOUD HOUSE. In true Mammoth fashion, we are having the teams compete to match as many socks as they can in a short time limit. Fans will be on the turf and be given a laundry basket full of mis-matched new/unused socks of all sizes, patterns and colors. The team that can match as many socks as possible in the time limit wins the challenge.

One person per team will compete at a time. One teammate goes and looks at the piles of socks, finds a pair drops it in the bucket in the far corner.

Row Race

Every game, fans will recognize the Toyota Row Race that involves fans racing a Toyota vehicle cut out across their row, with the fastest row winning a prize. Similar to this contest, teams will attempt to have a giant Mammoth player headshot cutout raced across the entire lower bowl. The team that gets their headshot all the way around the lower bowl first wins the challenge.

Blindfolded Cotton Ball Scoop

In this challenge, teams will be blindfolded and challenged by using a spoon to pick up as many cotton balls as they can, later dropping them in a bowl. The team that has the most cotton balls in their bowl at the end wins the challenge. This competition will take place in the Party Zone.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest news, transactions and beyond.

Fans interested in witnessing the first-ever Tusk Up Games during the team's regular season LOUD HOUSE finale against the Saskatchewan Rush can purchase tickets.

