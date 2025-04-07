Black Bears Fall to Rochester

April 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Black Bears headed into Rochester to take on the Knighthawks but were unable to come away with the win as they fell by a score of 12-6. Jeff Teat had a five-point night with two goals and three assists while Reilly O'Connor recorded two goals and two assists for four points.

GAME BREAKDOWN

The Knighthawks opened the scoring at 1:26 into the first quarter when Connor Fields scored his 42nd goal of the season on the power play to give them a 1-0 lead.

The Black Bears tied things back up exactly four minutes later at 5:26 when Reilly O'Connor scored his 13th goal of the season to make it 1-1. Picking up the lone assist on the goal was Jeff Teat.

With 6:05 to play, the Knighthawks scored to restore their lead, but the Black Bears challenged the play. A lengthy review ensued, but the call on the field stood and it was a good goal, Connor Fields' of the game on the power play.

Another Knighthawks power play saw them convert to double their lead to 3-1 with 5:15 to play in the first quarter as Ryan Smith scored his team-leading 44th goal of the season. Like Rochester's other two goals, this one came on the power play.

With 2:50 to play in the first quarter, Thomas McConvey scored his 29th goal of the to make it 4-1 for the Knighthawks.

Following a high-energy first quarter, the Black Bears trailed the Knighthawks by a score of 4-1.

At 6:00 into the second quarter, Ryan Smith scored his second goal of the game on the power play to make it 5-1 for the Knighthawks.

With 6:56 to play in the second, Jeff Teat scored his team-leading 44th goal of the season to get one back for the Black Bears at 5-2. Assisting the goal was Travis Longboat.

30 seconds later, the Knighthawks scored to make it 6-2 with Connor Fields' third goal of the game to complete the hat trick.

After the first half, the Black Bears sat four back from the Knighthawks at 6-2.

Opening the third quarter scoring at 1:59 in was Larson Sundown with his goal of the season to make it 6-3. Assisting the goal were Reilly O'Connor and Jeff Teat for their second and third points of the night respectively.

The Knighthawks restored their four-goal lead just over a minute later was Josh Medeiros with his sixth goal of the season.

With 7:32 to play in the third quarter, the Knighthawks thought they had another when the ball nearly crossed the goal line, but after challenging review found that Zach Higgins did what he does best and made a great save to keep it out.

At 8:14 into the third quarter, Kyle Waters scored his 13th goal of the season to make it 8-3.

Ryan Smith scored his third goal of the game for the hat trick to give the Knighthawks a 9-3 lead with 4:13 left in the third quarter.

With just 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Jeff Teat scored his second goal and fourth point of the game to cut the Knighthawks lead to 9-4. The lone assist on Teat's goal went to Connor Kearnan.

Heading into the final quarter, the Black Bears found themselves in need of five goals to tie the game, down 9-4.

The Black Bears opened the fourth quarter scoring at 1:59 in with Reilly O'Connor's second goal of the game, coming on the power play. Connor Kearnan and Taggart Clark each picked up an assist on the goal, making it 9-5.

Getting one back for the Knighthawks was Kyle Waters at 4:00 into the fourth with his second goal of the game.

A power play for the Knighthawks saw them convert with 8:56 left to play with Ryan Smith scoring his fourth goal of the game.

Ryan Lanchbury scored his 26th goal of the season to make it 12-5 with 7:27 left in the fourth quarter.

With 3:15 left in the game, Connor Kearnan scored his 16th goal of the season on the power play. Assists on the goal were awarded to Reilly O'Connor and Jeff Teat.

Despite a strong effort, the Black Bears fell to the Knighthawks by a score of 12-6.

The Black Bears will return to play at home next week on Saturday, April 12 when the team takes on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game, Ottawa's final regular season home game, will mark the team's Fan Appreciation night - don't miss out! Tickets for the game are available HERE for purchase.

