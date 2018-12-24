Thunder Weekly, December 24th

Wichita, KS - Wichita hit the road this past weekend to play two games in the Black Hills. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, December 18th

Kansas City at Wichita, 5-2 W recap

Watch highlights HERE

Friday, December 21st

Wichita at Rapid City, 4-3 L (SO) recap

Watch highlights HERE

Saturday, December 22nd

Wichita at Rapid City, 2-1 W recap

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Thursday, December 27th

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, December 29th

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-T-Dog's Birthday Bash, presented by Sonic, Buy tickets here.

Sunday, December 30th

Tulsa at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Undie Sunday, presented by Salvation Army, Buy tickets here.

**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App using the keyword The Sin Bin**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 9-4-1-1

AWAY: 4-7-2-2

OVERALL: 13-11-3-3

Last 10: 6-2-0-2

Streak: 2-0-0-1

Rank: T-5th, Mountain Division, 32 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi, 13

Assists: Steven Iacobellis, 22

Points: Steven Iacobellis, 32

+/-: Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, +11

PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 81

LAST WEEK - Wichita returned home for one game on Tuesday night and then hit the road to finish off the pre-holiday week. The Thunder exploded for three goals in the third and won Tuesday night over Kansas City, 5-2. On Friday, Rapid City came back from a two-goal deficit and earned a 4-3 shootout win over the Thunder. Wichita rebounded on Saturday night and hung on for a 2-1 victory over the Rush.

700 - Pierre Cedric Labrie played in his 700th regular season pro game on Saturday night. He had points in three-straight games until this past Saturday. He recorded his first three-point game of the year on Tuesday with two goals and an assist.

LAW FIRM - Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin recorded his first goal of the season on Saturday night. He has points in three-straight games.

APPLES - Ralph Cuddemi finished the week with four assists. He had two helpers on Tuesday night and two on Saturday night. He has 22 points (13g, 9a) in 30 games so far this season.

THE YAK - Steven Iacobellis had a 10-game point streak snapped on Saturday night. It was his second 10 game or more scoring streak of the season. He had four goals and 10 assists over that span.

EASY MAC - Mark MacMillan has goals in three-straight games and points in his last four. He has five points (3g, 2a) over that span.

MOUNTAIN CLIMBING - Wichita continues its heavy Mountain Division schedule this week with three more games against Kansas City and Tulsa. In fact, the Thunder plays their next 21 games against division rivals before a meeting with Indy on February 16th.

THUNDERBOLTS... Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is in fifth place all-time with 385 ECHL wins...Travis Brown is fifth among dmen for goals (8)...Stuart Skinner is tied for the league lead in shootout wins (3)...Ralph Cuddemi leads the league with eight power play goals...Steven Iacobellis is first among rookies with 32 points (10g, 22a) and tied for first in power play points (15)...Keoni Texeira is first with 15 power play assists and first with 15 power play points...Wichita is first on the power play (23.7%)...Wichita is 9-3-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-0-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-2-3-3 in one-goal games...

UP NEXT - Wichita closes a three-game road trip on Thursday night after Christmas with a meeting against Tulsa.

