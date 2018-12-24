Steelheads Weekly - December 24, 2018

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (16-10-3) finished their nine-game home stand with a 7-2-0-0 record leading into the holiday break and a three-game weekend in Rapid City, S.D.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, December 21 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 5-1 L

Shots: Grizzlies 29, Steelheads 21

PP: Grizzlies 1-for-4, Steelheads 0-for-2

The Steelheads fell to the Grizzlies 5-1 from CenturyLink Arena. Steelheads forward Tony Calderone (2:59 1st) opened the scoring with a deflection in front of the net to take a 1-0 lead. However, the Grizzlies scored two goals before the end of the first period to take a 2-1 lead then added three more goals through the rest of the game to seal the 5-1 win. Ryan Faragher (3-3-1) halted 24 of 29 shots in the loss.

Saturday, December 22 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 7-3 W

Shots: Grizzlies 36, Steelheads 21

PP: Grizzlies 2-for-8, Steelheads 2-for-5

The Steelheads finished the home stand strong with a 6-3 win over the Grizzlies from CenturyLink Arena. Steelheads forwards Kyle Schempp (3:03 1st) and Tony Calderone (5:06 1st; PP, 7:53 1st) quickly help jump the home side to a 3-0 lead before the Grizzlies added three goals of their own stretching into the second period. The Steelheads pressed back starting with a goal from forward Robbie Payne (SH, 13:22 2nd) to take back the lead, 4-3. Steelheads forwards Brad McClure (PP, 17:14 2nd), Kale Kessy (4:09 3rd) and Alex Dahl (8:36 3rd) helped spread the lead and secure the 7-3 win. Tomas Sholl (9-4-0) saved 33 of 36 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, December 28 @ Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, December 29 @ Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m. MT

Monday, December 31 @ Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m. MT

The Steelheads play their first road game since November 24 in a return to Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to play a three-game weekend against the Rapid City Rush to close the 2018 calendar year. The Steelheads have won four of their six meetings with the Rush with points in five of six, boasting a 4-1-1 record with two shutout wins in their last trip to Rapid City, S.D. The set of games will stretch the series past the midway point of their 17-game schedule. The Steelheads have won 15 of 19 games against the Rush in the last two seasons, owning a 30-11-3 record in the franchise series.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- Tony Calderone has caught fire over his last few games, totaling eight points (4g, 4a) in his last seven games with his first three-point night earned on Saturday.

- Kale Kessy recorded his second Gordie Howe Hat Trick (goal, assist, fight) of the season on Saturday, joining his first noted on November 24. Both instances have come when the Steelheads have scored six or more goals.

- Alex Dahl is on a three-game point streak for the third time in his professional career and first this season, tallying three points (2g, 1a) in that span. All three streaks have totaled three points.

- The Steelheads finished their nine-game home stand with a 7-2-0-0 record and 14 points, sliding from fifth place and seven points behind the Mountain Division lead to second place and just one point away from first place.

- The Steelheads posted their highest goal total of the season on Saturday with seven goals, surpassing their previous high of six goals set on October 19 against Utah (6-5 OTW) and on November 24 against Rapid City (6-0 W).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 11 - Brad McClure

ASSISTS: 14 - A.J. White

POINTS: 23 - Steve McParland

PP GOALS: 5 - Reid Petryk

SH GOALS: 1 - McClure/McParland/Parizek/Payne/Saucerman/Schempp

GW GOALS: 3 - Brad McClure

PIMS: 165 - Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +8 - Jeff King

SHOTS: 101 - Steve McParland

WINS: 9 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.13 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .930 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Utah 16-7-3-1, 36 pts

2. Steelheads 16-10-1-2, 35 pts

3. Kansas City 16-9-1-1, 34 pts

4. Rapid City 14-13-2-3, 33 pts

5. Tulsa 13-10-4-2, 32 pts

6. Wichita 13-11-3-3, 32 pts

7. Allen 7-24-0-2, 16 pts

