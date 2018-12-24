Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 11 (December 17-23, 2018)

December 24, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDY FUEL WEEK 11 RESULTS: 1-1-0-0, 14-13-0-0 Overall, 6th Central Division)

Friday, December 21 - Fuel 5 vs. Toledo 6: Indy's four game winning streak at Indiana Farmers Coliseum came to an end as the Toledo Walleye seized a 6-5 come-from-behind victory on Friday night. The Walleye rallied from a 4-3 deficit with three unanswered goals in the third period, with A.J. Jenks scoring the go-ahead goal on a penalty shot with under four minutes left in regulation. Mathew Thompson recorded four points (2g, 2a) in the loss for the Fuel, while Kevin Dufour (2g) and Olivier Labelle each (2a) chipped in multiple points as well. Goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped 29 shots, as his four-game winning streak was snapped.

Saturday, December 22 - Fuel 5 at Kalamazoo 4: Two goals from Kevin Dufour and a three-point effort from Quentin Shore (1g, 2a) spurred the Fuel to a 5-4 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings Saturday night at Wings Event Center. Indy scored three goals in the first period, before adding two more in the second to build a 5-2 lead after 40 minutes, before the Wings mounted a comeback with two quick tallies to start the third. Josh Shalla (1g, 1a) and Olivier Labelle (2a) also pitched in multiple points, as Matt Tomkins turned aside 27 shots in the win.

INDY FUEL WEEK 12 SCHEDULE:

Thursday, December 27 - Fuel vs. Wheeling (7:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT NIGHT: Enjoy limitless hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and nachos - all free with the purchase of a game ticket. Leave the belt at home and fill your tank on us.

Friday, December 21 - Fuel vs. Toledo (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT presented by Ivy Tech Community College: The Fuel give a big thank you to all educators on Teacher Appreciation Night. All Teachers can present their school ID at the box office to receive a complementary game ticket.

It's also a Do317 Night with the Fuel and Do317! Kickstart your weekend with $3 beer and soft drinks, $1 hot dogs, and special $7 t-shirts!

Saturday, December 22 - Fuel at Kalamazoo (7:30 p.m. ET, Wings Event Center)

NICKELODEON NIGHT presented by Community Health Network: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles come to town as the Fuel look to shred the Brampton Beast. Fans can meet Leo and Donnie, while the Fuel wear special TMNT-themed uniforms! Stick around after the game for a live jersey auction.

OIL DROPS:

-Indy starts Week 12 just one point back from the Kalamazoo Wings and the Fort Wayne Komets for a share of fourth place in the Central Division.

-The Fuel have a 4-2-0-0 record over their last six games, and a 5-3-0-0 mark over their last eight.

-Indy's power play scored three goals on 10 opportunities in Week 11 (30%).

-Six of the Fuel's 10 goals over the weekend were scored in the first period.

-Over their last three games, the Fuel have scored 15 goals on only 62 shots, a shooting percentage of 24.2%.

-Indy is 10-4 this season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, with seven of the club's next nine games taking place on home ice.

-The Fuel enter Week 12 with a 9-9-0-0 record this season against Central Division opponents.

-Forward Kevin Dufour has recorded multiple points in three consecutive games, including four goals over Indy's two games in Week 11.

-Dufour has found the scoresheet in eight of the Fuel's last nine games, collecting seven goals and four assists over that stretch.

-With five goals in his last three games, Dufour now leads all Indy skaters with 14 on the season, while his 24 points in 25 games is tied with Josh Shalla for the Fuel lead.

-Forward Olivier Labelle has points in four straight games, collecting two goals and four assists during his scoring streak.

-Defenseman Neil Manning has five assists over his last five games, and leads all Indy blueliners with 15 points (2g, 13a) in 25 games.

-In four games since returning from an injury, forward Quentin Shore has two goals and four assists.

-Rookie forward Mathew Thompson logged a career-high four points (2g, 2a) in Friday's loss against Toledo.

ECHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEE: F Kevin Dufour (2 GP, 4 G, 2 PPG, 1 GWG, +2)

UPCOMING EVENTS & PROMOTIONS:

Fuel Holiday Hat Trick: Give the gift of Fuel hockey this season with the 2018 Fuel Holiday Hat Trick! Each package includes tickets to three exciting games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, a Fuel knit hat, and a 5th Anniversary puck for just $50! To score your Holiday Hat Trick, visit IndyFuelHockey.com/Holiday today, or call the Fuel ticket office at 317-925-FUEL!

Nickelodeon Night Meet & Greet Package: Want to grab some pizza with Leo and Donnie of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Now you can during this exclusive pregame event before Nickelodeon Night on Saturday, December 29 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Be among the first to meet the Turtles, while enjoying a buffet dinner in the Bier Brewery Lounge. Each event package comes with a special gift and a game ticket. Space is limited, so RSVP today at IndyFuelHockey.com/TMNT!

TICKET INFORMATION:

Individual tickets for all Fuel home games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum are available at IndyFuelHockey.com, or by visiting the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office. A variety of Ticket Plans are also still available for the 2018-19 season, call the Fuel ticket office at 317-925-FUEL for learn more today!

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Voice of the Fuel Andrew Smith bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through ECHL.TV!

FOLLOW THE FUEL:

Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season! Join the Fuel's 5th Anniversary Celebration by using the hashtag #Fuel5 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

