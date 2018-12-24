Allen Americans Weekly Update

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, finished last week with a record of 1-2-0, highlighted by a 4-3 shootout victory over the top team in the ECHL, the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night. Following the Christmas break, the Americans will travel to Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday night to open a two-game weekend set against the Utah Grizzlies. Utah has the best record in the Mountain Division at 16-7-3-1. Utah is 3-0-0 against the Americans this season, after a 3-game sweep on the week of Thanksgiving.

Last Week's Record: 1-2-0

Overall record: 7-24-0-2 - 16 points

-- Last Week's Games --

Wednesday, December 19th vs. Cincinnati - 6-2 Loss

Allen, Texas - Mike Marnell scored two goals for Cincinnati, leading the way in a 6-2 win over the Americans. The game marked the return of goalie CJ Motte for Allen.

Friday, December 21st vs. Cincinnati - 4-3 SO Win

Allen, Texas - Adam Miller scored the game-winner in the shootout, while Allen goalie CJ Motte turned away all three shots he faced in a 4-3 win at Allen Event Center. The win ended the Americans eight-game losing streak.

Saturday, December 22nd vs. Cincinnati - 4-3 Loss

Allen, Texas - The Americans couldn't hold a 3-2 third period lead, as Cincinnati scored twice in the final frame in a 4-3 victory over Allen. Spencer Asuchak scored two goals in defeat. Zach Pochiro added a goal and an assist in the loss.

-- This Week's Games --

Friday, December 28th @ Utah Grizzlies 8:05 pm CST

Location: Maverik Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Saturday, December 29th @ Utah Grizzlies 8:05 pm CST

Location: Maverik Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Zach Pochiro (16)

Assists - Alex Breton (18)

Points - Zach Pochiro (29)

Power Play Goals - Zach Pochiro (7)

Power Play Assists - Alex Breton (10)

Shorthanded Goals - Zach Pochiro (2)

Shorthanded Assists - Spencer Asuchak (1)

Game Winning Goals - Spencer Asuchak, Alex Breton, Adam Miller and Joel Chouinard (1)

First Goal - Spencer Asuchak and David Makowski (2)

Insurance Goals - Spencer Asuchak and Braylon Shmyr (1)

Penalty Minutes - David Makowski (84)

Plus/Minus -Adam Miller (+2)

Shots on Goal - Dante Salituro (90)

Save Percentage - CJ Motte (.909)

Goalie Wins - CJ Motte (4)

Goals-Against Average - CJ Motte (3.57)

Americans Notes

-Zach Pochiro is 14th in the league in points with 29.

- Alex Breton is 5th in the league in power play points with 10.

- Alex Breton is 9th in the ECHL in Rookie Points with 23.

- Alex Breton is 4th in the league is assists by a rookie with 18.

- The Americans are 2nd in the ECHL, averaging 21.00 penalty minutes per game.

- Allen is 4-3-0-1 when scoring first.

- The Americans are 6-16-0-2 in their division.

- Allen is being outscored 51 to 31 in the third period.

- The Americans are being outshot 428 to 332 in the second period.

- The Americans are giving up 4.03 goals per-game (27th in the league).

