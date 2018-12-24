ECHL Transactions - December 24
December 24, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 24, 2018:
Adirondack:
Add Devin Buffalo, G returned from loan to Utica [12/23]
Add Conor Riley, D returned from loan to Binghamton [12/23]
Add Jake Linhart, D returned from loan to Hershey [12/23]
Add Mike Szmatula, F returned from loan to Stockton [12/23]
Add John Edwardh, F assigned by Binghamton [12/23]
Delete Andrew Tessier, D placed on reserve [12/23]
Delete Dylan Walchuk, F placed on reserve [12/23]
Delete Nikolas Olsson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11) [12/23]
Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG [12/23]
Cincinnati:
Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve [12/23]
Delete Dominic Zombo, F placed on reserve [12/23]
Manchester:
Add Charles Williams, G returned from loan to Binghamton
Tulsa:
Add Devin Williams, G returned from loan to San Antonio
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to San Antonio by St. Louis
Utah:
Add Nolan DeJong, D returned from loan to Stockton
