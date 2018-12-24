ECHL Transactions - December 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 24, 2018:

Adirondack:

Add Devin Buffalo, G returned from loan to Utica [12/23]

Add Conor Riley, D returned from loan to Binghamton [12/23]

Add Jake Linhart, D returned from loan to Hershey [12/23]

Add Mike Szmatula, F returned from loan to Stockton [12/23]

Add John Edwardh, F assigned by Binghamton [12/23]

Delete Andrew Tessier, D placed on reserve [12/23]

Delete Dylan Walchuk, F placed on reserve [12/23]

Delete Nikolas Olsson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11) [12/23]

Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG [12/23]

Cincinnati:

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve [12/23]

Delete Dominic Zombo, F placed on reserve [12/23]

Manchester:

Add Charles Williams, G returned from loan to Binghamton

Tulsa:

Add Devin Williams, G returned from loan to San Antonio

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to San Antonio by St. Louis

Utah:

Add Nolan DeJong, D returned from loan to Stockton

