Grizzlies Are Home this Weekend vs Allen

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies return home to Maverik Center for games this Friday and Saturday against the Allen Americans.

It's been the JT Henke show for Utah. Henke was outstanding at Idaho last week. Henke had 2 goals in each of the 2 games on the road trip. Henke has 6 goals in his last 3 games and 7 goals in his last 4. Henke has 3 consecutive 2 goal games for Utah. The Grizzlies acquired Henke off waivers from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on November 16th.

The Grizzlies split a 2 game series with the Idaho Steelheads last weekend in Boise. It's the 4th consecutive 2 game series vs Idaho this season that has ended in a split. The Grizzlies won 5-1 on December 21st as Henke scored 2 goals and Taylor Richart had 1 goal and 2 assists for Utah. Richart had 1 goal and 3 assists on the weekend vs Idaho. Julien Nantel and captain Teigan Zahn each scored 3rd period goals for the Grizzlies in the win.

Last Saturday, December 22nd, the Grizzlies lost 7-3 to the Steelheads. JT Henke scored twice and Ryan Walters scored his 5th goal of the season. Both teams scored 8 goals on the weekend.

The power play got going for the Grizzlies in Boise. Utah was 3 for 9 on the power play.

The Grizzlies have outscored opponents 34 to 22 in the first period of play and have outscored the opposition 35 to 22 in the 2nd period of play.

The Grizzlies 3 game holiday pack is available now at utahgrizzlies.com. It includes tickets to 3 games starting at $39. For more information call the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000.

Roster Moves Last Week:

Defenseman Josh Anderson was assigned to Utah last Tuesday by Colorado and recalled by the Eagles on Thursday. Joe Cannata was sent to the Colorado Eagles on December 22nd and sent back to Utah after the Eagles game on Saturday night.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 1-1 vs Idaho last week.

Grizzlies won 5-1 on December 21st at Idaho.. Grizzlies lost 7-3 at Idaho on Dec. 22nd.

Overall record: 16-7-3-1

Home record: 9-3-1

Road record: 7-4-2-1

This Week's Games: (Utah is home vs Allen Dec. 28, 29).

Goals per game: 3.52 (7th best in the 27 team league).

Goals against per game: 2.74 (4th best in the league).

Grizzlies notes: JT Henke has 7 goals in his last 4 games. Caleb Herbert leads the league with 38 points on the year and is 2nd with 19 goals. Cole Ully is tied for 3rd in the league with 23 assists. Joe Cannata leads the league with 3 shutouts.

- Utah has scored first in 17 of 27 games this year.

- Utah has 95 goals on the season, which is best in the Mountain Division.

- Grizzlies goaltenders lead the league with 4 shutouts on the year.

- Utah is 7th on the penalty kill at 85.7 percent. The Grizzlies are also 7th on the power play at 19.3 percent.

Next Homestand

Grizzlies are home vs the Allen Americans on December 28th and 29th. Next week the Wichita Thunder come to Maverik Center for games January 2nd, 4thand 5th. 7 pm face-off's all 5 games on the homestand.

Upcoming Promotions

December 28th vs Allen Americans - AFCU Friday (tickets start at $8 for AFCU members paying with AFCU Debit/Credit Card at Maverik Center Box Office)

December 29th vs Allen Americans - Team Poster Giveaway courtesy of Metro by T-Mobile. Postgame Skate with Team.

January 2nd vs Wichita Thunder - Wendy's Wednesday (tickets staring at $10 with voucher from Wendy's)

January 4th vs Wichita Thunder - AFCU Friday. Knock Your Socks off Presented by Ford (Sock drive. Bring new and unused socks to the game).

January 5th vs Wichita Thunder - Ladies Night.

Happy holidays and Merry Christmas.

