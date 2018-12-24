Royals Weekly

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, host the division-leading Newfoundland Growlers in back-to-back games this Friday and Saturday (Dec. 28-29). The Royals had a seven-game win streak snapped at Worcester Saturday and head into the holiday break tied for 2nd in the North Division at 34 points.

The Royals are offering special discount purple zone tickets (4 for $15 each) to both games, including APHILLYATION Night Dec. 29 where the Royals will honor their proud affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers. Take advantage of the offer here.

The Royals office will close Dec. 24 at noon and reopen on Thurs., Dec. 27. The team will have off from Mon., Dec. 24-Thurs., Dec. 27. Practice on Dec. 27 is TBD.

Royals team schedule

Monday, Dec. 24: OFF DAY

Tuesday, Dec. 25: OFF DAY

Wednesday, Dec. 26: OFF DAY

Thursday, Dec. 27: Team practice TBD

Friday, Dec. 28: Game 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland

Saturday, Dec. 29: Game 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland

Sunday, Dec. 30: Team travel day to Wheeling

Monday, Dec. 31: Office open until noon, Game at Wheeling, 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1: OFF DAY

Royals office hours

Monday, Dec. 24: Office open until noon

Tuesday, Dec. 25: CLOSED

Wednesday, Dec. 26: CLOSED

Thursday, Dec. 27: Office open 9-5

Friday, Dec. 28: Game 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland

Saturday, Dec. 29: Game 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland

Sunday, Dec. 30: CLOSED

Monday, Dec. 31: Office open until noon, Game at Wheeling, 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1: CLOSED

Team Record

14-8-2-4, 34 points, T-2nd North

Weekly Results

Dec. 21 at Manchester: W, 5-4

Dec. 22 at Manchester: L, 5-3

Regular season team leaders

Goals: Josh MacDonald (15)

Assists: Chris McCarthy (22)

Points: Chris McCarthy (29)

+/-: Michael Huntebrinker (12)

PIM: Adam Marsh (42)

Royals Radio Recon: Next Show Tues., Jan. 8

Live from Jimmy G's Railroad House from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Meet Royals players at Jimmy G's Railroad House, 152 Woodrow Ave., Sinking Spring, PA. Listen on mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or via the Mixlr App.

