Robbie Payne Recalled by Texas Stars

December 24, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Forward Robbie Payne has been recalled by the Texas Stars (AHL) from the Idaho Steelheads, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Monday.

Payne, 25, played six games with the Steelheads since his assignment on December 8, recording three goals and two assists for five points with one power play goal and one shorthanded goal. The Gaylord, Mich., native scored his first professional goal on December 12 against Kansas City in his second game with the Steelheads, and he's coming off his first three-point night of his career (goal, two assists). Payne has played 14 AHL games with the Stars, recording five assists over parts of two seasons with three assists in eight games this year.

The Steelheads exit the holiday break with a three-game weekend against the Rapid City Rush beginning on Friday, Dec. 28 at 7:05 p.m. from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

