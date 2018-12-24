Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers (Holiday) Weekly Report - December 24

Tulsa will host Wichita Thursday and Kansas City Friday at the BOK Center in final home games of 2018.

OVERALL RECORD: 13-10-6

LAST WEEK: 0-2-0

RESULTS

Friday, Dec. 21 - Kansas City 6, Tulsa 1, (Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - Independence, MO) | Box Score

>> In the first of a home-and-home weekend series, the Oilers jumped out to an 8-0 shots advantage in the first 11 minutes of regulation, but had a goal waved off in the early going. The Mavericks scored on their first shot and raced out to a 2-0 lead after one. Kansas City broke the game wide open in the middle stanza with three more goals to lead by five entering the third. Ryan Tesink provided the only highlight for Tulsa, a third period snipe from the right circle to break the shutout bid of Mason McDonald. Mike Panowyk and C.J. Eick scored twice for the Mavs, who scored six goals on 23 shots.

Saturday, Dec. 22 - Kansas City 6, Tulsa 5 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> Kansas City scored first again Saturday, but Tulsa's power play scored three times on eight opportunities in the first two periods to go ahead 3-1. Adam Pleskach scored the first two of the Oilers' goals on Throwback Night, and Steven Kaunisto picked up the third goal on a shot that ricocheted off of a skate in front of the net. The Mavericks answered with two goals in the final five minutes of the second period to break even at the end of 40 minutes and scored three more goals within 1:28 of each other in the first five minutes of the final frame to go up 6-3. Pleskach took over from there, recording his sixth pro hat trick and another goal 17 seconds later to bring the Oilers back to within one. Tulsa had several chances during a mad scramble in the final minute, but came up short 6-5 to drop their tenth straight in December.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Thursday, Dec. 27 - Wichita vs Tulsa, 7:05pm - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Friday, Dec. 28 - Kansas City vs Tulsa, 7:05pm - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Sunday, Dec. 30 - Tulsa AT Wichita, 4:05pm - INTRUST Bank Arena (Wichita, KS)

ON THE MOVE

- 12/22 - Tyler Soy (F) recalled by San Diego (AHL)

- 12/22 - Alex Globke (F) acquired from Greenville (ECHL) for future considerations

- 12/21 - Ian Keserich (G) signed to a standard player contract

- 12/20 - Evan Fitzpatrick (G) assigned by St. Louis (NHL) from San Antonio (AHL)

- 12/19 - Devin Williams (G) loaned to San Antonio (AHL)

FAST FACTS

- Adam Pleskach recorded his first 4-goal game since Nov. 23, 2013 and second of his pro career Saturday vs KC.

- Ryan Tesink has 13 points (8 goals, 5 assists) in 10 games in December.

- Steven Kaunisto notched his first 4-point game (1g, 3a) in his nine-year pro career Saturday vs KC.

TEAM TRENDS

- The Oilers scored 3 power play goals Saturday for the first time this season.

- Tulsa has lost 10 straight for the first time since March 4 - April 1, 2017.

- The Oilers have allowed fewer than 30 shots in 21 of the team's first 29 games.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 28 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 14 - Adam Pleskach

ASSISTS: 16 - Ryan Tesink

PLUS/MINUS: +9 - Scott Moldenhauer*

PIMS: 64 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 3 - Adam Pleskach, Kyle Rhodes

SH GOALS: 1 - Peter Sivak, Jared Thomas**

GW GOALS: 3 - Steven Kaunisto

SHOTS: 123 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 7 - Evan Fitzpatrick

GAA: 2.75 - Devin Williams**

SAVE %: .895 - Devin Williams**

*Recalled to San Diego (AHL)

**Recalled to San Antonio (AHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 15/122 (12.3%) - 24th in the ECHL

Last Week - 3/15 (20.0%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 90/108 (83.3%) - 17th in the ECHL

Last Week - 9/11 (81.8%)

LAST DROPS

Adam Pleskach is 2nd in the ECHL with 112 shots on goal... With two goals Saturday in Indy, Pleskach (144) is just one goal away from 3rd place all-time in franchise history, behind Sylvain Naud (145)... Kyle Rhodes is tied for the league lead among defensemen with 9 goals... The Oilers lead the ECHL with the most shots on goal per game (35.48) and the fewest shots against per game (26.96)... Tulsa is outshooting its opponents in the second period 348-228, a difference of 120 through 27 games... The Oilers have outshot their opponents in 22 out of 27 games.

THURSDAY - $1 HOT DOGS

The Oilers return to the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center Thursday after a short holiday break to face-off against the Wichita Thunder in the StoneWolf Casino Cup rivalry at 7:05pm. Fans who attend the game can purchase hot dogs for just $1 at designated concession stands.

FRIDAY - MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

The Tulsa Oilers will host the Kansas City Mavericks on Military Appreciation Night Friday at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. Tulsa will wear special jerseys which will be auctioned off following the game, benefiting Folds of Honor.

