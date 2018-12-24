ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Maine's Martin fined, suspended

Maine's Brycen Martin has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #384, Maine at Manchester, on Dec. 22.

Martin was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing under Rule #50.5 at 13:22 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Martin will miss Maine's games vs. Manchester (Dec. 27) and vs. Worcester (Dec. 28).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kalamazoo's Saar fined, suspended

Kalamazoo's Zach Saar has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #382, Indy at Kalamazoo, on Dec. 22.

Saar was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 18:06 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Saar will miss Kalamazoo's game at Fort Wayne on Dec. 27.

Fort Wayne's Crunk fined, suspended

Fort Wayne's Taylor Crunk has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #381, Toledo at Fort Wayne, on Dec. 22.

Crunk is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 18:15 of the first period.

Crunk will miss Fort Wayne's games vs. Kalamazoo (Dec. 27) and vs. Cincinnati (Dec. 29).

Idaho's Crisfield fined, suspended

Idaho's Geoff Crisfield has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #377, Utah at Idaho, on Dec. 22.

Crisfield was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 4:47 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Crisfield will miss Idaho's games at Rapid City on Dec. 28, Dec. 29 and Dec. 31.

