Thunder Walk off for Fifth Straight Win

April 16, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





In his first at-bat of the evening, Brandon Wagner delivered a walkoff RBI-single in the bottom of the eleventh inning Tuesday night, giving the Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, a 7-6 win over the Akron RubberDucks at ARM & HAMMER Park.

With Francisco Diaz beginning the inning on second base as the extra-inning tiebreaker runner, Jeff Hendrix laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Diaz to third. Hoy Jun Park then lifted a routine fly ball to left field that Connor Marabell dropped, allowing Diaz to score the tying run. After Kyle Holder was intentionally walked and Ben Ruta flied out, Wagner lined a single to left field off David Speer (0-1), plating Park as the winning run.

The victory was the Thunder's fifth straight and clinched a third consecutive series win.

Akron (3-9) had rallied for four runs in the first inning and held the lead until the bottom of the eighth. With the RubberDucks leading, 5-3, Diaz hit a popup to shallow right-center with two runners on. Second baseman Alexis Pantoja was unable to make the catch, allowing both runners to score and the Thunder (8-3) to tie the game.

Adonis Rosa had held the RubberDucks down for five innings of scoreless relief, taking over for starter Trevor Stephan to begin the fourth. Rosa allowed just one hit and retired 15 of the 17 batters he faced.

Domingo Acevedo earned the win in relief despite allowing Akron to score the go-ahead run in the top of the eleventh on an RBI-single by Ka'ai Tom that put the RubberDucks back on top, 6-5.

