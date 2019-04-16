Sea Dogs Game Notes April 15th at Reading

April 16, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (1-0, 0.00)

Reading: LHP Bailey Falter (0-1, 6.75)

NEWS AND NOTES

THAT WAS NUMBER ONE: The Portland Sea Dogs are 1-3 on their six-game road trip, which continues tonight against the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) at FirstEnergy Stadium...Lefty Darwinzon Hernandez was Portland's first winning pitcher of the season, defeating Reading on April 7th at Hadlock Field to snap a three-game losing streak...Hernandez is on Boston 40-man roster and deemed the Top Pitching Prospect in the system according to Baseball America.

NICE REBOUND: Portland scored a season-high nine runs on 11 hits, taking the series opener from Reading, 9-2 on Monday night...The 'Dogs snapped a scoreless streak of 21 consecutive innings by scoring four runs with two outs in the third inning against losing pitcher David Parkinson (1-1)...C.J. Chatham collected two doubles and drove in three...Bobby Dalbec had 2 RBI, and Josh Tobias finished 3-for-5, RBI and two doubles.

