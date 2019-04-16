Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #8 - Rumble Ponies (4-2) vs. Fisher Cats (4-7) - 6:35 Pm

April 16, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





"God is living in New York, and he's a Mets fan." -Tom Seaver

Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(4-2), 2nd Eastern Division, 1.0 GB

(New York Mets)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats

(4-7), 4th Eastern Division, 3.5 GB

(Toronto Blue Jays)

Tuesday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

LHP Anthony Kay (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Hector Perez (0-1, 15.19)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

PREVIEW: The Rumble Ponies bid for their third straight victory as they continue their three-game series against the Fisher Cats. A win on Tuesday would secure Binghamton's first series victory of the season.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: LHP Anthony Kay takes the hill for his second home start of the season. Kay started for the Rumble Ponies on Opening Night and got the ball in their home opener. The Stony Brook, NY native bids for his first career Double-A victory.

PITCHING STAFF LEADERS: In their first six games of the season, the Rumble Ponies pitching staff leads the Eastern League with a combined 2.03 ERA. The mark is the second-highest in Double-A, trailing only the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIN) who have posted a 1.69 staff ERA.

A RARE FEAT: Three Rumble Ponies pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts and did not issue a walk on Monday night. It's the most strikeouts the team has collected without issuing a walk since July 28, 2015. In that game, four B-Mets pitchers racked up 14 strikeouts against the New Britain Rock Cats.

ALL THESE K'S: In 57.2 innings on the mound, Rumble Ponies pitchers have racked up 65 strikeouts, good for a 10.1 K/9 IP rate. The Rumble Ponies set a franchise record last season by posting a 8.9 K/9 IP rate. Mike Gibbons leads the team with 13 strikeouts.

STRONG START: Excluding Sunday's suspended contest, Binghamton looks to open the season with three straight wins at home for the second straight season. Binghamton's best start at home came in 2000, when they won their first four home games.

BARNES BUOYS OFFENSE: Barrett Barnes padded Binghamton's lead with an RBI double on Monday night. Making his Mets organizational debut this season, Barnes has driven in at least one run in four of his five games played. He drove in a career-high 51 runs with the Sugar Land Skeeters (Ind) in the Atlantic League last year.

ALL OVER THE FIELD ALREADY: Just six games into the season, Binghamton has four players that have logged time on the infield and in the outfield: Arismendy Alcantara, Sam Haggerty, Jason Krizan, and Dario Pizzano.

BACK-TO-BACK DAYS: Binghamton makes a bid for a victory on back-to-back days for the first time since August 27 & 28, 2018 when they beat the Yard Goats on back-to-back days.

HOME SWEET HOME: Binghamton went 36-34 at NYSEG Stadium in 2018. The team celebrated its 1,000th regular season victory at their home ballpark with a win over Reading on August 17, 2018. The franchise record for home wins in one season is 46, a feat achieved by both the 1998 and 2000 Binghamton Mets.

