Erie SeaWolves at Bowie Baysox - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (5-3, 3RD WEST, 3.0 GB 1st Half) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (3-8, T6TH WEST, 6.5 GB 1st Half)

LHP NICK RAMIREZ (0-0, 2.80) vs. LHP BRUCE ZIMMERMAN (0-0, 1.80) TUESDAY, ARPIL 16 *6:35 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM * GAME #9 * ROAD GAME #3 * NIGHT GAME #6

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves look to claim their third series of the 2019 campaign, after putting up 10+ hits for the fourth time in a game one, 9-6 win versus the Bowie Baysox. The SeaWolves will turn to lefty Nick Ramirez, who is coming off a career-high seven strikeouts in his season debut on 4/9 vs. Altoona. Another southpaw, Bruce Zimmerman gets the nod for the Baysox after pitching 5.0 innings allowing one run on two hits in a 3-2 loss to Richmond on 4/10. The Erie offense will look to stay hot having now logged 53 runs, second most in the Eastern League (HAR - 59) despite having hit the fifth-fewest home runs (5) in eight games.

Wed., April 17 at Bowie 6:35 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (2-0, 0.75) vs. RHP Marcos Molina (0-2, 4.09)

Thu., April 18 vs. Binghamton 6:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (0-0, 1.50) vs. TBD

Fri., April 19 vs. Binghamton 6:05 p.m. RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 5.70) vs. TBD

Sat., April 20 vs. Binghamton 1:35 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (1-1, 3.27) vs. TBD

- The roster includes eight top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, and one members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man

- Alcantara is on the Detroit 40-man roster and is listed as the No. 15 prospect, while catcher Jake Rogers is the No. 13 prospect, infielder Isaac Paredes is No. 4 and outfielder Jose Azocar is No. 30.

- The starting rotation features three Top-20 Tigers talents: Matt Manning is ranked the No. 2 prospect, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore (Faedo's teammate at Florida) is No. 16

- The bullpen features returners such as John Schreiber and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- Erie boasts two of the top OPS men in the Eastern League, Cam Gibson is fifth (1.156) and Derek Hill is sixth (1.154)

- Josh Lester had just his second professional 4-hit day on 4/15 vs. BOW. His other one was 7/27/18 vs. ALT

- Erie RHP Matt Manning was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/4-14 (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.42 WHIP, .054 AVG, 15 K, 12 IP)... the last SeaWolves starter to win it was No. 19 prospect Spencer Turnbull - week of 6/11/18

- Erie started the season 4-2 for just the second time since 2011 (other season was 2017)

- Erie pitching ranks fifth in the league in team ERA (3.31), Bowie is last (4.67)

- The SeaWolves staff has punched out 84 batters, 10th-most in the league... they are tied for the third most allowed home runs (10), eight of them have been solo

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .280, while Bowie is eighth at .219

- The SeaWolves went 8-13 against the Baysox last season, including a 3-7 mark at Prince George's Stadium.

- Derek Hill is tied for third among Eastern League runs leaders (8), fourth in RBI (11) and tied for sixth in AVG (.387)... Hill has two 3-hit performances in six games, already more than he compiled in 106 games in 2018

- Derek Hill posted his first career 5-RBI game vs. TRE on 4/7

- Sergio Alcantara is tied for second in the league with eight runs scored... he set a career-high with five runs on 4/7 vs. TRE

- Erie scored 29+ runs in their opening series vs. TRE, the last time that happened over a three-game stretch was 8/8-10/18

- The SeaWolves ranked seventh in 2018 with a combined 4.06 team ERA, the Rumble Ponies were ninth with a 4.24

- Erie pitchers struck out 1,182 hitters in 2018, second most in the league. Binghamton was third with 1,177 combined K's

- The SeaWolves were 33-45 against the Western Division and 30-32 against the Eastern Division in 2018

-The SeaWolves were 30-40 at home in 2018, 33-37 away from UMPC Park in 2018

