Thunder Unveils New Uniforms for 2020-21 Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to unveil a brand new look for the 2020-21 season.

For the first time since the 2016-17 season, the team will be wearing new uniforms. The home white jerseys will consist of the current Thunder logo with two solid blue stripes on the sleeves and one solid blue stripe on the bottom. The road uniforms this year will be a solid blue with two white stripes on the sleeves and a solid white stripe on the bottom.

"We felt it was time to change things up for this coming season," commented GM Joel T. Lomurno. "It's been four years since we switched up our jersey design. We wanted to incorporate blue into the road uniforms this year. Also new are laces that have been added underneath the collar of the uniform."

On the shoulders, the team has added the Edmonton Oilers logo on one side and the Wichita flag on the other side.

