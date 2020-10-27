Oilers Acquire Alex Brooks in Three-Team Trade

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers announced Tuesday the acquisition of the rights of defenseman Alex Brooks, completing the future considerations deal that sent Nolan Gluchowski's rights to Florida.

Brooks was acquired by Florida from the Indy Fuel in exchange for former Tulsa Oiler Jared Thomas. The Everblades then sent Brooks to Tulsa, completing the earlier future considerations deal that sent Nolan Gluchowski from Tulsa to Florida. Tulsa acquired Gluchowski's rights from Toledo earlier this offseason in a separate future considerations deal that saw Alex Kromm head to the Walleye ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Brooks, 29, is a right-handed defenseman who logged two goals and seven assists for nine points in 43 games with the Indy Fuel last season. The 6'0, 181 lbs. defenseman has compiled 77 points (15G, 62A) in 222 ECHL games, appearing for Indy, Kansas City and South Carolina in his career. Brooks was named to the 2018-19 ECHL All-Star game, and maintains a +11 rating over his ECHL career.

"Alex is and has been a very solid player at our level," head coach Rob Murray said. "His addition to our team strengthens our defensive corps ahead of the season."

Before turning professional, Brooks played his college hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he played with former Oilers Garrett Ladd, Alex Kromm, Scott Henegar and Tanner Karty. The Walker, MI native produced a robust 86 points (18G, 68A) in 114 games for the Pointers over his collegiate career.

The blueliner spent his junior career in the NAHL, registering 71 points (17G, 54A) in 159 games with Wichita Falls, Janesville, Aberdeen and Kalamazoo.

