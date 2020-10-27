Solar Bears Ink Alex Gilmour

October 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with rookie forward Alex Gilmour on an ECHL Standard Player Contract.

Gilmour, 24, is expected to make his professional debut with Orlando after completing his college career with St. Lawrence University in the 2019-20 season, posting nine points (2g-7a) and 16 penalty minutes in 35 games. In 126 career games for the Saints program, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward tallied 38 points (23g-15a) and 71 penalty minutes.

Prior to entering the college ranks, the Uxbridge, Ontario native played Junior A hockey for the Pembroke Lumber Kings, Stouffville Spirit and Aurora Tigers, amassing 146 points (64g-82a) and 93 penalty minutes in 176 career games. Gilmour also appeared in five games with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL, registering one goal and two penalty minutes.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.