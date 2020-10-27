Thunder Acquire Rights to Forward Chase Lang from IceMen

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have acquired the rights to forward Chase Lang from the Jacksonville IceMen in exchange for forward Ara Nazarian.

Lang led the IceMen in points during the 2019-20 season netting 19 goals and collecting 29 assists for a total of 48 points in 51 games. Lang was a sixth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and played in parts of three seasons with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. The 24-year-old also saw time in the ECHL with the Quad City Mallards, Rapid City Rush and Allen Americans.

Lang spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League, the majority of which playing for the Calgary Hitmen and the final season with the Vancouver Giants. The Nanaimo, British Columbia native appeared in 244 games in the WHL and put up 155 points (66 goals, 89 assists).

The departing Nazarian recorded 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) last season during his rookie year with the Thunder following a four-year collegiate career at the University of New Hampshire.

