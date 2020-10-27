Americans Add Top-Two Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce the team has signed Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit for the 2020-2021 season.

"I'm happy to be back in Allen this year, " noted Turner Ottenbreit. "The fans are the best in the league "Coach Martinson has assembled another strong team this year. I can't wait to get going."

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman played in 17 games last season with the Americans. The native of Yorkton, SASK, turned 23 years old on July 9th. In the 17 games with Allen, he had 11 points (1 goal and 10 assists).

"Turner's combination of skill and toughness makes for a rock-solid defenseman", said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He plays a physical style of hockey against the opposing team's top players."

He played 30 games in the American Hockey League last season with the Americans AHL affiliate the Iowa Wild. Ottenbreit had two points and 30 penalty minutes with Iowa.

Prior to his time with Allen, he played one season with the Utah Grizzlies in 2018-2019. He began his professional career with former San Antonio Rampage of the AHL in 2017-2018 playing in four games.

