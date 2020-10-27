Growlers Announce Growlers Academy

St. John's, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs are proud to announce Growlers Academy, a hockey education and skill development program dedicated to supporting and enhancing minor hockey development throughout the province.

The first of many new Growlers Academy offerings will commence on November 8th with an eight-week long 3-on-3 program for Under-11 and Under-13 age groups which will focus on skill development and small area games. Registration for these programs will start on Thursday, October 29th at 10:30 a.m., visit nlgrowlers.com/academy for more information.

"The Newfoundland Growlers have a wealth of experience and expertise to offer and we are excited to get out on the ice to share it with local athletes and their families," said Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment, " We are invested in creating unforgettable hockey experiences for our young players, parents, and coaches. "

Growlers Academy will be comprised of a unique collection of resources as well as specialized programming to assist players, coaches, volunteers, officials, and all members of the minor hockey family. Resources will continuously be developed by the Growlers Hockey Development Staff to support the work being done by local minor hockey associations in communities throughout the province.

Growlers Academy staff are planning development camps and association-based enrichment programs that will take place over the coming months within all minor hockey regions across Newfoundland and Labrador.

