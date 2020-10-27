Indy Acquires Jared Thomas from Florida

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have acquired forward Jared Thomas from the Florida Everblades in a three-team trade that sent Alex Brooks to the Tulsa Oilers.

Brooks, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Fuel, playing in 108 games and earning eight goals and 29 assists. A native of Walker, Michigan, Brooks tallied a career-high six goals and 22 assists in the 2018-19 season, earning a spot in the 2018-19 ECHL All-Star game. The 6-foot, 181-pound defenseman skated in 43 games last season registering two goals and seven assists.

Thomas, 26, signed with Florida after playing the 2019-20 season with the Tulsa Oilers. Appearing in 50 games for the Oilers, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward earned seven goals and 24 assists. In his first professional season, Thomas split time between the AHL and ECHL, playing seven games for the San Antonio Rampage and San Diego Gulls. Skating in 51 games with the Oilers during the 2018-19 season, Thomas was second on the team in points with 21 goals, 44 assists and a plus-17 rating.

Prior to turning pro, Thomas played four years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he appeared in 163 NCAA games, earning 21 goals, 39 assists and a plus-11 rating. During his senior season, Thomas tallied 11 goals and 15 assists, helping the team to an NCAA National Championship.

