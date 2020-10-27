Nailers Sign Drydn Dow

October 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







Defenseman Drydn Dow with the EIHL's Dundee Stars

(Wheeling Nailers) Defenseman Drydn Dow with the EIHL's Dundee Stars(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 17th player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has signed defenseman Drydn Dow to an ECHL contract.

Dow, 28, will play his first season of professional hockey in North America, after beginning his career by playing two years with the EIHL's Dundee Stars. Drydn was Dundee's leading scorer from the blueline in both seasons, as he produced nine goals, 29 assists, and 38 points as a rookie, then upped his totals to 14 goals, 27 assists, and 41 points in 2019-20. His 14 goals last season led the EIHL and earned him a spot on the league's All-Star Second Team. Dow becomes the second player the Nailers have signed from Dundee this offseason, joining the team's leading scorer, Kevin Dufour.

"Drydn is an offensive defenseman, who has did a great job of producing for his team in Europe," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "We expect him to provide offense from the back end at the ECHL level as well."

Prior to turning pro, the Calgary, Alberta native attended the University of Calgary for five years, where he finished either first or second on the Dinos in scoring by defensemen four times. His most productive season came in 2017-18, when he collected seven goals, 11 assists, and 18 points. Dow also enjoyed offensive success when he played junior hockey for the WHL's Tri-City Americans, as he registered 63 points in 222 games.

"I have heard a lot of really good things about Mark French and the Nailers organization, and I think this year especially, it is going to be a very talented league," Dow said. "I pride myself on skating and moving the puck, but I also play a pretty hard game, so I see myself as more of a two-way defenseman."

Season memberships are available for the 2020-21 season. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.