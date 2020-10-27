IceMen Acquire Forward Ara Nazarian from Adirondack

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has acquired forward Ara Nazarian from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for the contract rights to forward Chase Lang.

Nazarian, 24, joins the Icemen after recording 32 points (12g, 19a) in his rookie campaign with Adirondack last season. The Boxford, Massachusetts resident recorded a career-high four points (1g, 3a) against the Icemen back on February 15.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-9, 185-pound forward posted 74 points (33g, 41a) during four collegiate seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2015-2019.

Lang played one season with the Icemen (2019-20) logging 48 points.

Nazarian joins fellow forwards Wacey Rabbit, Brendan Warren, Abbot Girduckis, Adam Dauda, Ian McKinnon, Craig Martin, Nathan Perkovich and Cameron Critchlow and defensemen Luke Shiplo, Jacob Cederholm, Kevin McKernan, Jarod Hilderman, Dalton Thrower as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2020-21 season.

