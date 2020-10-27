Mavericks Ink AHL Veteran Forward Brodie Reid

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the signing of veteran forward Brodie Reid Tuesday morning.

Reid, a six-foot, 187-pound, 31-year-old forward from Delta, British Columbia joins the Mavericks in the midst of a notable professional career that spans from the American Hockey League to one of the most elite European leagues. In 281 career games in the ICEHL-Austria, Reid racked up 187 points.

"Brodie is an impactful player with an allusive skillset and great stick," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Ops Tad O'Had said. "He has an excellent hockey IQ and his experience, leadership, and brand of hockey will be a major addition to the Mavericks line-up. We couldn't be any more excited about the addition of Brodie to the line-up. We continue to strive to get better every day in Mavs Country and today was a great day!"

Last season for Villacher SV, Reid had 36 points on nine goals and 27 assists in 45 games.

In his ECHL career, Reid has played in nine games, scoring three goals and compiling six assists for nine points.

The Mavericks have also released Charlie O'Connor, Dylan Fitze, and Spencer Nass from their contracts.

