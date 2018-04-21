Thunder Tries to Force Series Back to Air Capital

April 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Loveland, CO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, looks to send its Opening Round Series back to the Air Capital tonight as they play Game 5 against the Colorado Eagles.

Wichita claimed a 6-0 win last night to stay alive and trail in the series, three games to one. Thunder scored two goals in each period and connected on its first power play of the night en route to the win.

The Thunder offense was well balanced last night as six different players found the back of the net and 13 different skaters collected a point. Ryan Van Stralen, Evan Polei, Mark MacMillan and Etienne Boutet each recorded their first-career playoff goals. MacMillan had an assist as well. Dyson Stevenson led the Thunder offensively last night with a goal and two assists. The Thunder captain netted his sixth-career playoff goal and now leads the team with four points in the postseason.

Shane Starrett was solid last night in grabbing his first career playoff shutout. He stopped 29 shots fired his way, including several tough chances in the first 20 minutes. Starrett improved on his playoff goals-against, getting it down to 2.20 and a save percentage of .931. He is tied for seventh in save percentage in the postseason.

Wichita has outscored the Eagles 4-1 in the first period so far through the first four games of the series and has scored first in three of the four contests. Wichita struggled on the power play in the first two games, but now has goals on the man advantage in back-to-back contests. The Thunder penalty kill went 4-for-4 last night and has gone 10-for-10 since the series shifted to Colorado.

Game 6, if necessary, would take place on Monday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. A possible Game 7 would be on Wednesday, April 25th at the Budweiser Events Center.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 down per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.