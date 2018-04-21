ECHL Transactions - April 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 21, 2018:

Cincinnati:

Add Justin Danforth , F assigned by Rochester

Add Mitch Nylen , D activated from reserve

Add Brycen Martin , D activated from reserve

Delete Brock Beukeboom , D placed on reserve

Delete Robbie De Fulviis , F placed on reserve

Colorado:

Add Sam Brittain , G activated from reserve

Delete Lukas Hafner , G placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Curtis Leonard , D activated from reserve

Add Anthony Petruzzelli , F activated from reserve

Delete Marco Roy , F placed on reserve

Delete Dan Maggio , D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Shane Hanna , D assigned by Texas [4/20]

Orlando:

Add Chris Leblanc , F activated from reserve

Add Tayler Thompson , F activated from reserve

Delete J.J. Piccinich , F placed on reserve

Delete Kale Kerbashian , F placed on reserve

