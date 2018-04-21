ECHL Transactions - April 21
April 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 21, 2018:
Cincinnati:
Add Justin Danforth , F assigned by Rochester
Add Mitch Nylen , D activated from reserve
Add Brycen Martin , D activated from reserve
Delete Brock Beukeboom , D placed on reserve
Delete Robbie De Fulviis , F placed on reserve
Colorado:
Add Sam Brittain , G activated from reserve
Delete Lukas Hafner , G placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Curtis Leonard , D activated from reserve
Add Anthony Petruzzelli , F activated from reserve
Delete Marco Roy , F placed on reserve
Delete Dan Maggio , D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Shane Hanna , D assigned by Texas [4/20]
Orlando:
Add Chris Leblanc , F activated from reserve
Add Tayler Thompson , F activated from reserve
Delete J.J. Piccinich , F placed on reserve
Delete Kale Kerbashian , F placed on reserve
