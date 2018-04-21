Americans Fall in Game 4

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, dropped a 2-1 decision to Idaho on Friday night. The series is extended to five games, with Game 5 on Sunday night at 6:05 pm at Allen Event Center.

For the fourth game in a row, the Americans scored the first goal of the game as JC Campagna beat Phillipe Desrosiers for his third of the playoffs. Unfortunately, that would be the last goal of the night for the Americans, who put 28 shots up on the Idaho netminder.

Special teams played a factor in the game, as Idaho went 1 for 4 on the power play with Steven McParland's third period power play goal being the difference in the game. Allen went 0 for 3 with the man-advantage.

They Said It - Joel Chouinard

Question: Idaho picked up their first win in the series tonight. However, you still have a 3-1 lead in the series. What does the team need to do to close out the series and get the 4th win?

Chouinard: We didn't bring our best tonight. We took some penalties that cost us, and we have to be better. They're playing for their lives and we have to be better.

Question: You guys took a lot of penalties tonight. Do you think that affected the team mentally in anyway, or perhaps killed off some momentum the team had?

Chouinard: Definitely. We've been good all series about not taking penalties. We're a good team 5 on 5. We can really grind teams out. We get in trouble when we take penalties because guys must take double shifts and play more than usual. It definitely affects us mentally.

Answer: The past 3 games seemed to go so well for you guys. What do you think was different compared to those games?

Chouinard: They were more prepared to play tonight than we were. Perhaps puck possession, but definitely penalties.

Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads, Allen leads the Best of 7 series 3-1

Game 1: Americans 3 @ Idaho 2 F

Game 2: Americans 5 @ Idaho 4 F

Game 3: Idaho 3 @ Americans 5 F

Game 4: Idaho 2 @ Americans 1 F

Game 5: Idaho @ Americans - Sunday, April 22nd @ 6:05pm - Allen Event Center*

Game 6: Americans @ Idaho - Tuesday, April 24th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho*

Game 7: Americans @ Idaho - Wednesday, April 25th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho*

* If Necessary

