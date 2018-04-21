Steelheads Stay Alive with Game 4 Win

Allen, TX - Steve McParland gave the Idaho Steelheads their first lead of the series 57 seconds into the third period and it was the only lead they would need, as the Steelheads held on for a 2-1 win over the Allen Americans in Game 4 of the Mountain Division Semifinals at Allen Event Center. The victory cut Allen's advantage in the series to 3-1, and forced Game 5 at Allen Event Center on Sunday evening.

Idaho started the third period on the power play after Bryan Moore was sent off for roughing late in the second, throwing a punch after a whistle. The Steelheads took advantage quickly, with McParland racing into the Allen zone on the right wing. McParland's speed pushed defenseman Mike Gunn back into the zone and gave McParland room to cut across to the high slot and wire a wrist shot over Jake Paterson's shoulder for his second goal of the playoffs and a 2-1 Steelheads lead.

McParland led the Steelheads with nine power play goals in the regular season.

Goaltender Philippe Desrosiers made 27 saves to earn the win, including all 19 shots he faced over the final two periods. Desrosiers helped lock things down during an Allen power play late in the third period with Charlie Dodero in the box for interference at 14:02. The Americans lobbed shots from the blue line from Joel Chouinard and David Makowski, but they could not beat Desrosiers.

[Philippe Desrosiers, 4/20; Lauren Lyssy]

For the fourth time in the series, the Americans struck first. JC Campagna gave Allen a 1-0 lead after completing a 1-on-2 rush against Joe Faust and Aaron Harstad, fighting his way to the slot and creating enough space to slide a shot along the ice past Desrosiers at 10:55 of the first period for a 1-0 Allen lead on his second goal of the playoffs.

The Steelheads would tie the game in the second period, benefiting again from an Allen penalty. The Americans were about to go on a power play after Zach Pochiro was cross-checked in front of the Allen net by Jefferson Dahl, but Pochiro went back with a cross-check of his own and both players were sent off. During the ensuing 4-on-4, Brady Brassart found room off the rush to wire a right-circle shot past Paterson for his first of the playoffs, tying the game 1-1 at 14:02.

Shane Hanna earned an assist in his first game back in the Idaho lineup since March 24th, having been reassigned from AHL Texas earlier in the day. Desrosiers also earned an assist, the first Steelheads goaltender to earn an assist in the playoffs since Chris Rawlings in 2015.

The Steelheads have been down 3-0 in a series five times during the ECHL era, and Friday night was the first time a Steelheads team facing elimination has forced a Game 5.

The Steelheads and Americans continue the Mountain Division Semifinals on Sunday evening with Game 5 at Allen Event Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 5:05pm MT. The game will be available on 1350AM KTIK and seen on ECHLTV.

STEELHEADS STATS:

Goals: Brassart (1), McParland (2)

Philippe Desrosiers: 27 saves on 28 shots

Power Play: 1-for-4

Penalty Kill: 3-for-3

CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Steve McParland IDH

2. Jake Paterson ALN

3. JC Campagna ALN

COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Steve McParland: Game-winning goal, 2 shots, plus-1

PLAY OF THE GAME:

Steve McParland scored his most important goal of the season on Friday, using his speed to open up a shooting lane and beat Jake Paterson to keep the Steelheads' Kelly Cup hopes alive. On a long-range stretch pass from Joe Faust, McParland was able to enter the offensive zone against a flat-footed Mike Gunn before cutting across the top of the circle to the high slot. McParland had plenty of room to pick his corner, and he beat Paterson up high to put Idaho in front for the first time in the series.

