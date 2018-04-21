Cyclones Announce Second Round Playoff Dates

April 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres and the American Hockey League's (AHL) Rochester Americans, have announced their dates for the Divisional Final round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Should Cincinnati advance to the second round, they will take on the Toledo Walleye, who completed a four-game sweep of the Indy Fuel on Thursday night.

Divisional Final Schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, April 28- Toledo AT Cincinnati - 7:35pmET

Game 2: Sunday, April 29- Toledo AT Cincinnati - 3:05pm ET

Game 3: Wednesday, May 2- Cincinnati AT Toledo - 7:35pm ET

Game 4: Saturday, May 5- Cincinnati AT Toledo - 7:35pm ET

Game 5: Sunday, May 6- Cincinnati AT Toledo - 7:35pm ET

Game 6: Tuesday, May 8- Toledo AT Cincinnati - 7:35pm ET

Game 3: Wednesday, May 9- Cincinnati AT Toledo - 7:35pm ET

Italics indicate game to be played if necessary

Due to building availability, the Cyclones will host Games 1 and 2, along with Game 6 if necessary. Game 1 will take place on Saturday, April 28, at 7:35pm, while Game 2 will be played the next afternoon, Sunday, April 29, and 3:05pm. If necessary, Game 6 will take place on Tuesday, May 8, at 7:35pm.

Additionally, the Cyclones have announced second round promotions as well. Game 1 will feature $1 John Morrell Hot Dogs, and Game 2 will be the second Sunday Funday promotion of the playoffs. Game 6 will feature $3 Tall Boy beers of Molson and Labatt.

The 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs are upon us, and the Cincinnati Cyclones are on the quest for a THIRD Kelly Cup Championship! Single game playoff tickets and packages are on sale NOW, and can be purchased by calling (513) 421-PUCK!

