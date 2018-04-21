Game 5 - Adirondack (3-1) vs. Worcester (1-3)

April 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: 1 - Adirondack Thunder (3-1) vs. 4 - Worcester Railers (1-3)

WHAT: NORTH DIVISION SEMI FINALS ?" GAME 5

WHEN: Saturday, April 21, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Adirondack Thunder and Worcester Railers continue their first-round series with Game 5 this evening at Cool Insuring Arena. Adirondack took a 3-1 series lead after it was victorious by a 2-1 final on Wednesday evening in Game 4 in Glens Falls.

MACK DADDY: Adirondack netminder MacKenzie Blackwood allowed one goal or fewer for the fourth straight game as he turned aside 28 of the 29 shots he faced in the Game 4 victory. In his first career ECHL postseason action, Blackwood has started every game of the North Division Semifinals to date and has posted a 3-1 record with a .973 save percentage and a 0.75 goals against average.

WARD OF THE WORLDS: Thunder forward Brian Ward collected his team-best third goal of the series with the game-winning tally in Game 4 on Wednesday. With the marker, Ward became the fourth player in Thunder history to net three or more goals in a series. The 6-1 center leads his team with four points (3-1-4) thus far in the 2018 postseason and his three goals are tied for fourth in the ECHL during Round 1.

BERG-INSANITY: Adirondack defenseman Mike Bergin led the Thunder in Game 4 on Wednesday with two assists, his first career points in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Including regular-season play, Bergin's two helpers marked the fourth time in his ECHL career that he has collected multiple assists in a game. The 6-3 defenseman has appeared in all four games in the series and 16 all-time in his Thunder playoff career.

CATCHER IN THE RY: Thunder center Ryan Schmelzer opened the scoring in the Game 4 victory with his second goal of the series. Schmelzer joins Ward as the only Thunder players with multiple playoff goals, including his empty-net tally on Sunday in Game 3. The 6-3 forward originally joined the Thunder after four seasons at Canisius College and amassed seven points (2-5-7) from seven ECHL regular-season contests.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Adirondack Thunder won for the third time this series when scoring the first goal after they opened the scoring in Wednesday's Game 4 victory. All time in Kelly Cup Playoffs action, the Thunder are 10-1-1 when scoring the first goal, as opposed to 2-7-0 when their opponent scores first. During the 2017-18 regular season, Adirondack posted a 27-5-2-3 mark when scoring the first goal.

GAME FIVE FEVER: The Adirondack Thunder are appearing in a Game 5 for the fourth time in franchise history and carry a 3-0 all-time record into tonight's action. The Thunder are 2-0 on home ice in Game 5's and 1-0 in Game 5's with the opportunity to clinch the series. Adirondack previously defeated the Manchester Monarchs 3-0 in the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs to conclude their first-round matchup.

