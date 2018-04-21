Playoff Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

April 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (3-0) look to close out the South Division Semifinals against the South Carolina Stingrays (0-3). A win tonight for Orlando would set up a matchup with the Florida Everblades in the South Division Finals - Florida completed a sweep of Atlanta on Friday with a 3-2 win in overtime of Game 4.

CURRENT SERIES RESULTS:

Game 1 - Thursday, April 12 at South Carolina - 2-0 Solar Bears win

Game 2 - Saturday, April 14 at South Carolina - 2-1 Solar Bears win

Game 3 - Thursday, April 19 at Orlando - 2-1 OT Solar Bears win

FEJES EMERGING AS SHORTHANDED SPECIALIST: Forward Hunter Fejes leads the postseason with two shorthanded goals. Coincidentally, both tallies have been game-winners for Orlando. The second-year forward has been highly effective in generating counter-attacks on the penalty kill while paired with Joe Perry.

QUALITY VS. QUANTITY: Despite being outshot a cumulative 110-73 margin in the series, the Solar Bears have made their shots count - three of the four goals that Orlando has scored without the benefit of an empty net have come from within the slot.

THOMPSON DRAWS IN: Forward Tayler Thompson is expected to make his ECHL postseason debut tonight for the Solar Bears. The 24-year-old led the SPHL in scoring last season with 60 points (18g-42a) in 56 games, and has generated 11 points (6g-5a) in 28 games with Orlando this season.

SOLAR BEARS 2018 PLAYOFF LEADERS

POINTS: Fejes, Perry, Piccinich - 3

GOALS: Fejes, Piccinich - 2

ASSISTS: Perry - 2

+/-: Perry - +5

PIM: Phillips, Zimmerman - 6

SHOTS: Perry - 9

SHOOTING %: Fejes, Piccinich - 40%

GAME-WINNING GOALS: Fejes - 2

STREAKS:

J.J. Piccinich - 3-game goal streak (2g-1a)

Hunter Fejes - 3-game point streak (2g-1a)

Joe Perry - 2-game point streak (1g-2a)

MILESTONES:

Chris Crane - 1 point from tying Denver Manderson from most career Solar Bears playoff points (10)

AFFILIATE NOTES: The Toronto Marlies face the Utica Comets in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals, with Game 1 set for tonight at Ricoh Coliseum. The Toronto Maple Leafs trail 3-1 in their series with the Boston Bruins and hope to stave off elimination tonight at TD Garden.

NEXT GAME: Game 5 (if necessary) of the South Division Semifinals is set for Sunday, April 22 at 6 p.m.

PLAYOFF TICKETS: The Solar Bears are battling the South Carolina Stingrays in the South Division Semifinals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Coors Light, and will host the following games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center:

Game 4 - Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Game 5 - Sunday, April 22 at 6 p.m. (if necessary)

Tickets for the first round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now - fans can purchase tickets starting at $18 through the Amway Center box office or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

