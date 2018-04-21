Danforth Reassigned by Rochester
April 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres and the American Hockey League's (AHL) Rochester Americans, have announced that forward Justin Danforth has been reassigned to Cincinnati by the Americans. Danforth has appeared in 15 games with the Americans this season, accounting for a pair of goals and three assists.
Named ECHL Rookie of the Year on April 9, Danforh ranked third amongst ECHL rookies with 28 goals and 31 assists, along with a team-leading plus-24 on-ice rating, through 44 games with the Cyclones this season. Before his recall on February 13, Danforth was riding a seven-game point streak totaling seven goals and 10 assists in that time, and he also enjoyed an 11-game point streak from November 18-December 15, accounting for seven goals and 10 assists in that span.
He was also the Cyclones' representative in this season's CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, recording a goal and emerging victorious in the Fastest Skater Competition, setting a new ECHL record with a lap of 12.75 seconds.
A native of Oshawa, ON, Danforth turned pro late in 2016-17, skating in nine games between the ECHL's Reading Royals and the Americans and AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers, totaling three goals and two assists in that time. Prior to turning pro, Danforth had an outstanding career at Sacred Heart University where he amassed 124 points (42g, 82a) in 147 games. He also served as assistant captain during his senior season.
The 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs are upon us, and the Cincinnati Cyclones are on the quest for a THIRD Kelly Cup Championship! Single game playoff tickets and packages are on sale NOW, and can be purchased by calling (513) 421-PUCK!
