Thunder Stave off Elimination with 6-0 Win over Colorado

LOVELAND, CO. - Six different Wichita skaters netted a goal, while goaltender Shane Starrett stopped all 29 shots he faced, as the Colorado Eagles fell to the Thunder by a final score of 6-0 in Game Four on Friday. The Wichita win now forces a Game Five between the two teams on Saturday at the Budweiser Events Center, as Colorado continues to hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

An Eagles turnover deep in their own zone would open the door for the game's first goal, as Wichita forward Ryan Van Stralen would snag a cross slot pass on top of the crease and snap the puck into the back of the net to give the Thunder a 1-0 edge just 7:08 into the contest.

Later in the first period and with Wichita enjoying its first power-play of the night, forward Evan Polei would step into a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle and send the puck past Eagles goalie Joe Cannata to stretch the Thunder lead to 2-0 with 1:46 remaining in the opening frame.

The deficit would grow deeper when forward Dyson Stevenson deflected a shot from the point into the net to give the Thunder a 3-0 advantage with only 2:40 gone in the second period. Less than four minutes later, Wichita forward Mark MacMillan would spin along the right wing boards and fire a shot that would beat Cannata along the ice to make it a 4-0 Thunder lead at the 6:34 mark of the period. The goal would signal the end of the night for Cannata, who would give way to Lukas Hafner in net.

Heading into the final period of play Wichita would again find pay dirt when defenseman Etienne Boutet released from the penalty box and raced down the ice on a breakaway, beating Hafner and extending the Thunder's stranglehold to 5-0 at the 3:03 mark of the period.

As time ticked inside the final minute of regulation, a pass across the top of the crease would be tipped into the net by defenseman Travis Brown to seal the 6-0 win for Wichita with 37 seconds left to play.

The Thunder finished the night going 1-for-3 on the power play, while Colorado was held without a goal on four opportunities on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action when continue their best-of-seven playoff series against the Wichita Thunder in Game Five on Saturday, April 21st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all Eagles home playoff games are on sale now and can be purchased online at ColoradoEagles.com.

