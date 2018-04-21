Cyclones Pushed to Brink Following Game 4 Loss

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones dropped a 2-1 decision to the Ft. Wayne Komets in Game 4 of the Divisional Semifinals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Saturday evening. The Komets now lead the best-of-seven series, 3 games to 1. Forward Winston Day Chief tallied the lone goal for the Cyclones, who find themselves in a must-win situation on Sunday afternoon in Game 5.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, the Komets took a 1-0 lead on a power play goal from forward Artur Tyanulin just 91 seconds into the second period to give Ft. Wayne a 1-0 lead. That lead became 2-0 at the 13:14 mark when forward Gabriel Desjardins finished off a late-developing 2-on-1 rush.

Cincinnati was not deterred and cut their deficit in half with a little over three minutes to play, when defenseman Arvin Atwal took a point shot that was redirected in by Day Chief to pull the Cyclones to within a goal, 2-1, after two periods.

The third period saw both teams come out of the gate firing and skating end-to-end throughout the entirety of the period. Cincinnati had multiple Grade A chances, including several while on the power play, however they were not able to get the game-tying goal heading into the final minutes. With 30 seconds left and the goaltender pulled, the Cyclones had two tremendous chances, however they were thwarted by the goaltender and the crossbar, and the Komets held on for the 2-1 win.

Cincinnati was outshot on the evening, 38-37, with goaltender Jonas Johansson turning aside 36 in another stellar performance. Cincinnati looks to extend their series on Sunday afternoon, in Game 5 of the series. Puck-drop is slated for 3:05pm ET.

