Thunder Sign Goaltender Eric Schierhorn
March 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed goaltender Eric Schierhorn to an amateur try-out contract.
Schierhorn, 23, joins the Thunder roster after completing his four-year collegiate career at the University of Minnesota. With the Golden Gophers, the 6-foot tall goaltender appeared in 112 games while compiling a 59-45-4 record. His best season came during his sophomore campaign when he went 23-12-3 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .908 save percentage across 38 games played.
Prior to playing collegiately, Schierhorn appeared in 83 regular-season games across two seasons with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks. During the 2014-2015 season, the Anchorage, AK native appeared in 43 games for the Lumberjacks, pitching a 26-13-4 record with a 2.51 GAA and .927 SV%.
In an additional move, forward Derek Petti has been released from his ECHL contract.
The Thunder are back in action for a pair of games this weekend against the Brampton Beast in Ontario. The two sides square off at 7:15 p.m. Saturday evening before a 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinee at CAA Centre. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Eric Schierhorn with the University of Minnesota
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 21, 2019
- Midco Sports Network to Broadcast Rush vs Steelheads Series - Rapid City Rush
- Wheelchair Game Rescheduled to April 1st - Wichita Thunder
- Mariners Add UMass-Lowell Forward Master - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Sign Goaltender Eric Schierhorn - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.