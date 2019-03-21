Midco Sports Network to Broadcast Rush vs Steelheads Series

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush announced today that the team, for the first time ever in the organization's history, will broadcast two home games live on television on Midco Sports Network. The network will televise the final two home games of March against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, March 22nd, and Saturday, March 23rd.

The Rush and Midco Sports Network began a partnership this season that included the weekly program "The Odd-Man Rush", which takes a weekly dive into everything regarding the organization both on and off the ice, airing at 8 p.m. MST, as well as the live television broadcast of these two games.

Mark Binetti, concluding his sixth season as the "Voice of the Rush", will make his television play-by-play broadcast debut, joined by his broadcast partner of three seasons, Rush Goaltending Coach and goaltending legend, Danny Battochio. Filling in on the radio broadcast on 100.3 The FOX is Binetti's former broadcast partner, and the long-time "Voice of Post 22 Baseball", Tom Rudebusch.

"This is an exciting day for the Rapid City Rush. For the first time ever, our home games will be broadcast live on television, and to accomplish this with Midco Sports Network means a great deal to our organization," said Mark Binetti, Director of Media Relations and "Voice of the Rush". "Midco Sports Network helped us spread our story to our ever-growing fan base across the entire Midwest region with our weekly program this season, and we're extremely thankful for this opportunity. I can't wait to call the games with 'The Batman', and show everyone across the region who we are as an organization, and what our team is capable of on the ice. It should be a playoff atmosphere with major playoff implications on the line, which adds even more to the intensity and excitement of the weekend.

"I'd also like to thank my great friend, Tom Rudebusch, for stepping in and helping us with the radio calls this weekend," Binetti added. "Tom is not only a familiar voice in the Black Hills sports scene, but also has a deep passion for and understanding of the game hockey. He'll do a fantastic job in bringing the action and sounds to our loyal fan base on 100.3 The FOX."

The Rush now gear up for five consecutive matchups against the Idaho Steelheads, beginning this weekend on March 22nd and March 23rd. Puck drop for both games on Friday and Saturday are slated for 7:05 p.m. MST puck drops at Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. March 23rd is a jam-packed night, beginning with "Hockey N Hops" at 5 p.m. at Rushmore Hall H, followed by our "Construction Night" theme night, featuring hand and power tool giveaways, as well as foam hammers to the first 800 fans, courtesy of Knecht Home Center.

