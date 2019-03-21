Nault's Hat Trick Powers Swamp Rabbits to Victory

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Up against the Kansas City Mavericks for the first and only time of the season, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits were aided by a hat trick from Kamerin Nault in his return to the lineup. His added offense pushed the Swamp Rabbits over the Mavericks 5-3 on Thursday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Nault posted a goal in the first period, the second period, and the third period, to complete his hat trick, and give him 11 goals in his first 13 games as a professional. It was his first game since suffering an injury on February 23.

His goal, that capped the trick, along with Brendan Harms' goal in the third, pushed the team forward in the midst of a 3-3 tie. Harms converted on a pass from Thomas Ebbing on a defensive zone turnover, and Nault on a three-way passing play between longtime linemates Austen Brassard and Michael Pelech to post goals four and five on the night.

It was a game that featured four lead changes, including two Kansas City leads. The Mavs responded to Nault's opening tally halfway through the first period with quick strikes. Jordan Klimek fired away from the point to tie the game at one, and Darian Dziurzynski posted his 26th goal of the season on a pretty toe drag on the power play.

It was the first power play goal scored against the Swamp Rabbits since February 17.

Down 2-1 late in the first period, Greenville pounced on a neutral zone turnover to score the equalizer. Erik Robichaud and Zach Franko sent defenseman Adam Larkin on his way on a partial breakaway, and his snap shot bested Mason McDonald to tie the game at two.

The Mavs and Rabbits exchanged goals in the middle frame on the same power play. With C.J. Eick in the box for tripping, a defensive turnover by the Swamp Rabbits ended up in the back of the net, with Rocco Carzo burying the biscuit. Under two minutes later, Nault snapped a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that found the back of the net to tie the game at three.

It was a second period that saw Kansas City post 21 of their 48 shots on goal, in which Garrett Bartus stood tall with 45 saves, a season high. He also had to stand tall against six Mavs power play chances, as the team killed off five of them.

In contrast, a slumping Swamp Rabbits' power play went 1-for-5 on the night.

The home stretch continues against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. For tickets, go to SwampRabbits.com.

