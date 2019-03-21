Cyclones Winning Streak Snapped in Homestand Finale

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (46-11-4-3) fell to the Toledo Walleye, 4-3, on Thursday night at U.S. Bank Arena. Forward Vas Glotov netted a pair of goals while defenseman Kurt Gosselin added a lone tally for Cincinnati, who see their six-game winning streak snapped.

After the Walleye took a 1-0 after the first on a goal from forward Dylan Sadowy , Toledo pushed their advantage to 2-0 8:19 into the second when defenseman Ryan Obuchowski found the back of the net.

Cincinnati wasted little time cutting their deficit back to a goal, as roughly three minutes later a shot from Glotov was deflected in the air in front of the net, and landed over the goal line behind Toledo goaltender Pat Nagle to trim the Cyclones deficit to 2-1.

Toledo regained their two-goal advantage back to a pair when defenseman Kevin Tansey launched a shot from the point to give the Walleye a 3-1 edge.

The Cyclones continued to battle back and pulled back to within one while on the power play, when Gosselin took a pass from below the goal line, and hammered in a shot from the high slot to cut the Walleye lead to 3-2 after 40 minutes.

The Cyclones only needed 28 seconds to tie the game in the third, when Glotov buried his second of the game from the high slot following a pass from Gosselin to pull Cincinnati back even, 3-3.

Following a shot that rang off the post from Cyclones forward Nate Mitton moments later, Toledo regained the lead at the 3:44 mark when a scrum in front resulted in forward Bryan Moore finding the back of the net to put Toledo on top, 4-3.

Cincinnati received a myriad of chances throughout the remainder of the period, including a couple of more shots off the post, however they were not able to find the back of the net and the Walleye held on for the 4-3 win. Toledo outshot Cincinnati, 29-22, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 25 in defeat. The Cyclones head to Ft. Wayne on Friday night to take on the Komets. Face-off is scheduled for 8:00pm ET.

