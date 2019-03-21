Robbie Payne, James Phelan Return from Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Forwards Robbie Payne and James Phelan have been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads from the Texas Stars (AHL), Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Thursday.

Payne, 25, has played in 29 games with AHL Texas in his rookie season, posting two goals and four assists for six points. The Gaylord, Mich., native begins his third stint with the Steelheads this season with the most recent stretch ending on January 15, boasting five goals and four assists for nine points with one shorthanded goal in just nine games. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward owns two game-winning goals and scored his first professional goal with the Steelheads on December 12 against Kansas City.

Phelan, 22, returns to the Steelheads with 45 games played this season with AHL Texas, posting three goals and three assists for six points. The Laval, Que., native made his Steelheads debut on January 5, playing two games in Tulsa before re-joining AHL Texas following that weekend. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward made his professional debut on October 5 and scored his first professional goal on October 13 following five seasons in the QMJHL, playing 321 games between Moncton, Victoriaville and Shawinigan and posting 191 points.

The Steelheads open a five-game stretch and two games at Rushmore Plaza Civic on Friday, Mar. 22 at 7:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Tickets for the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, will be available in the coming weeks, so follow idahosteelheads.com to see when tickets go on sale. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are available for the rest of the 2018-19 season. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

