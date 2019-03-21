Robbie Payne, James Phelan Return from Texas Stars
March 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - Forwards Robbie Payne and James Phelan have been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads from the Texas Stars (AHL), Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Thursday.
Payne, 25, has played in 29 games with AHL Texas in his rookie season, posting two goals and four assists for six points. The Gaylord, Mich., native begins his third stint with the Steelheads this season with the most recent stretch ending on January 15, boasting five goals and four assists for nine points with one shorthanded goal in just nine games. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward owns two game-winning goals and scored his first professional goal with the Steelheads on December 12 against Kansas City.
Phelan, 22, returns to the Steelheads with 45 games played this season with AHL Texas, posting three goals and three assists for six points. The Laval, Que., native made his Steelheads debut on January 5, playing two games in Tulsa before re-joining AHL Texas following that weekend. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward made his professional debut on October 5 and scored his first professional goal on October 13 following five seasons in the QMJHL, playing 321 games between Moncton, Victoriaville and Shawinigan and posting 191 points.
The Steelheads open a five-game stretch and two games at Rushmore Plaza Civic on Friday, Mar. 22 at 7:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Tickets for the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, will be available in the coming weeks, so follow idahosteelheads.com to see when tickets go on sale. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are available for the rest of the 2018-19 season. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 21, 2019
- Nault's Hat Trick Powers Swamp Rabbits to Victory - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Winning Streak Snapped in Homestand Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Point Streak Ends in Road Loss to Solar Bears - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mavericks Can't Contain Greenville, Drop Second Game of Road Trip 5-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Robbie Payne, James Phelan Return from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - March 21 - ECHL
- Players Night out at Twin Peaks in Plano - Allen Americans
- 'Blades Weekly: Single Game Pits Florida against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Midco Sports Network to Broadcast Rush vs Steelheads Series - Rapid City Rush
- Wheelchair Game Rescheduled to April 1st - Wichita Thunder
- Mariners Add UMass-Lowell Forward Master - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Sign Goaltender Eric Schierhorn - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.