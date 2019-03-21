ECHL Transactions - March 21
March 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 21, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Wheeling:
Conor O'Neil, F
Worcester:
Spencer Trapp, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Gregg Burmaster, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Eric Schierhorn, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Cincinnati:
Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Luke Richardson, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brody Silk, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brody Silk, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Robbie Payne, F assigned by Texas
Add James Phelan, F assigned by Texas
Delete Reid Petryk, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Nick Master, F signed contract, added to active roster
Norfolk:
Delete T.J. Melancon, D recalled by Laval
Orlando:
Add Clint Windsor, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tayler Thompson, F activated from reserve
Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve
Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Ingram, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Wheeling:
Add Kevin Spinozzi, D activated from reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 21, 2019
- Nault's Hat Trick Powers Swamp Rabbits to Victory - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Winning Streak Snapped in Homestand Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Point Streak Ends in Road Loss to Solar Bears - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mavericks Can't Contain Greenville, Drop Second Game of Road Trip 5-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Robbie Payne, James Phelan Return from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - March 21 - ECHL
- Players Night out at Twin Peaks in Plano - Allen Americans
- 'Blades Weekly: Single Game Pits Florida against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Midco Sports Network to Broadcast Rush vs Steelheads Series - Rapid City Rush
- Wheelchair Game Rescheduled to April 1st - Wichita Thunder
- Mariners Add UMass-Lowell Forward Master - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Sign Goaltender Eric Schierhorn - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.