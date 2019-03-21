ECHL Transactions - March 21

March 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 21, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Wheeling:

Conor O'Neil, F

Worcester:

Spencer Trapp, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Gregg Burmaster, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Eric Schierhorn, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Luke Richardson, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brody Silk, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brody Silk, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Robbie Payne, F assigned by Texas

Add James Phelan, F assigned by Texas

Delete Reid Petryk, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Nick Master, F signed contract, added to active roster

Norfolk:

Delete T.J. Melancon, D recalled by Laval

Orlando:

Add Clint Windsor, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tayler Thompson, F activated from reserve

Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve

Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Ingram, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Wheeling:

Add Kevin Spinozzi, D activated from reserve

