Players Night out at Twin Peaks in Plano
March 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Twin Peaks Plano are excited to announce 'Players Night Out' on Thursday, March 27th.
Come watch hockey and the NCAA Tournament with Allen Americans players from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Players who will be in attendance include; Forwards Spencer Asuchak, Zach Pochiro, Alex Ranger, Mitch Maloney and Malcolm Gould. Goalie Lukas Hafner, and Defensemen Etienne Boutet and Curt Gogol.
There will be a drawing for prizes each hour. Bring a Sharpie to get an autograph from your favorite player. Twin Peaks in Plano is located at 1700 North Central Expressway.
The Americans return to action this weekend against the Utah Grizzlies for back to back games on Friday and Saturday. Don't miss the 10th Annual Police vs. Fire Charity Hockey Game this Saturday evening. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Renew Season Tickets NOW - Lock in your seats for the 2019-2020 Allen Americans Season. Contact your Americans Ticket Representative TODAY by calling 972-912-1000.
Group Outings - The best way to entertain a large or small group is at an Allen Americans hockey game. Get special group rates on tickets and food by calling 972-912-1000.
Watch/Listen Live - Catch all Allen Americans games this season on ECHL TV pay per-view or Mixlr.com. Be sure to download the mixlr app for your i-phone or android and never miss a minute of the action.
Americans Next Home Game:
Friday, March 22nd vs. Utah Grizzlies
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Venue: Allen Event Center
