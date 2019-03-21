Mavericks Can't Contain Greenville, Drop Second Game of Road Trip 5-3

Greenville, N.C. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated 5-3 at the hands of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, North Carolina. Mavericks forward Greg Betzold tallied three assists on the evening, giving him 14 points in his last seven games on six goals and eight assists. The Mavericks posted their season-high for shots on goal with 48.

Greenville jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal from Kamerin Nault 11:37 into the game. Austen Brassard and Michael Pelech assisted on the opening tally. The Mavericks responded less than a minute later on a goal from defenseman Jordan Klimek. Rocco Carzo and Greg Betzold assisted on the game tying goal. Kansas City grabbed the lead at the 14:13 mark of the first on Darian Dziurzynski's team-leading 26th goal of the season. Betzold picked up his second assist of the game on the goal. The Swamp Rabbits evened the score at 2-2 with 51 seconds remaining in the period when Adam Larkin found the back of the net. The Mavericks and Swamp Rabbits combined for 26 shots in the period, with the Mavericks leading 15-11.

Carzo gave the Mavs a second period lead with his 16th goal of the season, coming shorthanded at the 10:59 mark of the second period. Betzold picked up his third assist of the night on the goal. The Swamp Rabbits kept the back-and-forth battle going with Nault's second goal of the game, evening the score at 3-3 at the 12:14 mark of the second. The game would remain tied as the two teams headed into the final period.

Brendan Harms gave the Swamp Rabbits the lead in the third period with 13:07 to go in regulation. Luke Ripley assisted on the goal. Nault completed his hat trick with 3:55 to go in the third period with a goal assisted by Austen Brassard and Michael Pelech. The 5-3 score would hold for the remainder of regulation.

The Mavericks put up a season-high 48 shots on goal on the evening. Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald made 33 saves on 38 shots.

The Mavericks continue their East Coast road trip Friday night as they face the South Carolina Stingrays in North Charleston, South Carolina. The Mavericks then travel to Georgia to face the Atlanta Gladiators Saturday night. Faceoff for both games will be 6:05 p.m. Central Time. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

