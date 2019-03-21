Wheelchair Game Rescheduled to April 1st

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the annual Thunder vs. Plunder Wheelchair Hockey Game has been rescheduled to Monday, April 1st starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Wichita Ice Center.

Tickets are $5 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Each Thunder player will be wearing a special jersey during the contest and there will be a live auction after the game with the proceeds benefiting Wichita Adaptive Sports.

Wichita Adaptive Sports is a non-profit (501c-3) corporation dedicated to the promotion of adaptive sports and recreation in south-central Kansas. They provide, promote, encourage and engage in sports, physical fitness, and recreational activities designed for individuals with physical disabilities.

The Thunder returns home this Saturday night for the first time in 23 days to host the Tulsa Oilers starting at 7:05 p.m..

