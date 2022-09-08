Thunder Sign Defensemen Rourke Russell, Cory Dennis

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's New Jersey Devils and American Hockey League's Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed defensemen Rourke Russell and Cory Dennis to standard player contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Russell, 24, returns to the Thunder after appearing in nine games during the 2021-22 campaign. Prior to joining Adirondack, the native of Long Beach, CA spent the first part of the 2021-22 season with Sacred Heart University and recorded two goals and seven assists in 36 games on the blue line. From 2017-2021, Russell played 119 games for Miami University and tallied 29 points. The left-hander recorded his first professional point on April 2 against Maine in a 4-3 shootout victory at home.

Dennis, 25, joins the Thunder after splitting last season with Concordia University and the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenseman recorded eight points in 16 games with the Ice Flyers and 16 points in 25 games with Concordia University during the 2021-22 season. In 94 collegiate games, the Madison, WI native had 16 goals and 36 assists for 52 points.

"The Thunder are pleased to announce that we have signed left-handed defensemen Rourke Russell and Cory Dennis to contracts for the 2022-23 season," said head coach Pete MacArthur. "As first-year professional players, Rourke and Cory will counted on to provide us with good depth on the defensive side of the puck and the ability to play on any defensive pairing. They each possess strong skating and puck handling ability, along with high hockey IQ and compete level."

